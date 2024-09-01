Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $106.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

