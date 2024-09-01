Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,387,657 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,677,783 shares during the period. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. accounts for about 0.7% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $515,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,749,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,307,000 after acquiring an additional 982,785 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 990.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,539,485 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,430,000 after buying an additional 5,031,505 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,840,032 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,860,000 after buying an additional 358,911 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,988,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,082,000.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of BVN traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. 1,222,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,964. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 206.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $277.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.21 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

