Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

NASDAQ PTNQ opened at $71.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $60.27 and a 12 month high of $74.13.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

