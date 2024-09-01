Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Carvana by 450.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.40.

Carvana Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $150.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $159.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.74.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total value of $496,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $7,043,443.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,397 shares in the company, valued at $19,150,427.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total transaction of $496,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,552 shares in the company, valued at $19,110,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,685,422 shares of company stock worth $349,995,027. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.