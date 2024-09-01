Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,428 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 106.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 935.9% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $100.28 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $104.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.88. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.77.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

