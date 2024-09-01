Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $107.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.94. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

