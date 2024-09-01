Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $570,428,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,957,000 after acquiring an additional 122,207 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,655,000 after acquiring an additional 376,449 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,063,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 37.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,040,000 after purchasing an additional 426,093 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $4.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.73. 3,359,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,657. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.