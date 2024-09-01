Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Copart by 9.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Copart by 44.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,602,000 after purchasing an additional 636,438 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,187,000 after purchasing an additional 400,940 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 40.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 6,085.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 10,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,919,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.28. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average is $53.76.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

