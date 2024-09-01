Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the July 31st total of 172,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cosmos Health stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,334,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.89% of Cosmos Health at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COSM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.17. 99,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. Cosmos Health has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

Cosmos Health ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter. Cosmos Health had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cosmos Health will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.

