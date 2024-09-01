CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,900 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 258,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

CSP Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSPI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. 6,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. CSP has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $29.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. CSP’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,000 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $28,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,360,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,072,836.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,500 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,355,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,377,958.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,242 shares of company stock worth $171,029 over the last three months. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 442,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSP by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 207,253 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CSP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 293,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CSP by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 197,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 108,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSP by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

