Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF (SPYT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:SPYT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3333 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
SPYT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.06. 71,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,547. Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $20.76.
