Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.900-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.0 billion-$25.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.6 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.550-8.050 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DELL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $115.54 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.22.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 182.71% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $159,018,661.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $159,018,661.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.