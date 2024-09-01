Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,605,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,202 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 4.2% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $47,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 714.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $31.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $31.66.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

