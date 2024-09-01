DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,660,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 19,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $3,152,037.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,498,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,045,934.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $3,152,037.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,498,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,045,934.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,471,987 shares of company stock valued at $54,373,654. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $31,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $297,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 224,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 129,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,568,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,558,181. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

