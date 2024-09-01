Dynex (DNX) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Dynex (DNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Dynex has a total market cap of $30.59 million and $544,926.06 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dynex has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000083 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Dynex

Dynex launched on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 94,795,558 coins and its circulating supply is 94,799,037 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 94,795,558.23476453. The last known price of Dynex is 0.3345051 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $627,142.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

