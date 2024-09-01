Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $13,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 138.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

Equifax Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE EFX traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $307.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

