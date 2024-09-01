Equita Financial Network Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Equita Financial Network Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.35. The company had a trading volume of 165,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,411. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $83.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.37.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

