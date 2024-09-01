Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,027 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.23. 690,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,598. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $100.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.95.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

