Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 2,059 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.47. 198,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,579. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $72.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

