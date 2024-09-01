Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 5,986 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -148.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $108.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -469.56%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.