Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,271 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.85. 919,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,509. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

