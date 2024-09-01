Essex Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.30 Million in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth $127,268,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $33,141,000.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Astera Labs Trading Down 10.7 %

ALAB stock traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.06. 8,629,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,127. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $95.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Astera Labs

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In related news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $344,960.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 325,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,034,438.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Astera Labs

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.