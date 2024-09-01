Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 164 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after buying an additional 1,222,816 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after buying an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,221,000 after buying an additional 518,952 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

Boeing Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE BA traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $173.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,146,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.06.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

