Essex Financial Services Inc. Takes $1.11 Million Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,569,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,273,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,235,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Hsbc Global Res raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

GE Vernova Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE:GEV traded up $9.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,347,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,972. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.93. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $201.37.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

