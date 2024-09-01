Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 8,110 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSM. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,296,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,404,000 after acquiring an additional 645,355 shares during the period. Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 236,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 97,471 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 188,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 74,191 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 810.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 60,737 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,970,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSM traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $45.27. 646,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,084. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

