Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Purchased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,694,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,303,000 after acquiring an additional 59,879 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 130.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 148,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 43,917 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 866.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 32,669 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $170.47 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $118.39 and a 1 year high of $181.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.96.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

