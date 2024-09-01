First National Bank Sioux Falls Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First National Bank Sioux Falls reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.4% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 299.3% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,231,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,305,000 after acquiring an additional 56,575 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 97,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $732,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $175.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,635,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229,496. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.24 and a 200-day moving average of $165.67. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $175.96.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

