First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AIRR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,667. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $75.92.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.