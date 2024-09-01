Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 13,636 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,412,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 16.2% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned 0.41% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $113,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $80.75 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $84.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.70. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

