Focused Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 55.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $25.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 19.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

