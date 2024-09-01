Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Buys Shares of 132,216 Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,881,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 47,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,172,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,845,000 after buying an additional 218,526 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 19.6% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 241,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 39,592 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 70,501 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

In related news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. Research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 17.43%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

