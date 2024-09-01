Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Shares Acquired by Solano Wealth Management Inc.

Solano Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF accounts for 1.3% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Solano Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLQM. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 24,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $28.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

