G999 (G999) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week

G999 (G999) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $13.55 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

