Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Advisors LLP

Martin Capital Advisors LLP reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Generac were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth about $139,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 63.2% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 9.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Generac from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.71.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $156.53 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $169.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

