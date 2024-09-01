Graypoint LLC Grows Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,749,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 18,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.55, for a total transaction of $556,483.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,226,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $243,892.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,008.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.55, for a total value of $556,483.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 186,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,226,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,296 shares of company stock worth $44,532,174. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $6.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.38. 1,548,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,699. The company’s 50 day moving average is $344.05 and its 200 day moving average is $308.70. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $376.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

