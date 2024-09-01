Graypoint LLC Grows Stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC owned 0.10% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 27.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,467,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,936,000 after buying an additional 312,413 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $11.31. 801,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,240. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $830.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.68.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 59.16% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $48.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFLT. StockNews.com downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PFLT

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.