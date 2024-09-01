Graypoint LLC Purchases 56 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in AutoZone by 11.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 12.0% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $23.25 on Friday, hitting $3,181.48. The stock had a trading volume of 129,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,839. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,039.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,984.20. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

