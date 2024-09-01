Graypoint LLC Sells 534 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Graypoint LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Equita Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 137,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,410,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,731,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 23,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.74. 4,189,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,899,955. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $80.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3011 per share. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

