Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance
Grupo Bimbo stock remained flat at $13.52 during midday trading on Friday. Grupo Bimbo has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07.
