HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.94 on Friday. HashiCorp has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 22,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $743,893.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 975 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,545.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,736 shares of company stock worth $13,633,197 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.