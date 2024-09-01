IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Short Interest Up 9.7% in August

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 171,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,141. The company has a market capitalization of $296.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. IBEX has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in IBEX in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IBEX by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in IBEX by 6.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

