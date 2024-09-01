IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HTLF Bank grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF opened at $97.07 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.14.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

