IFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,009 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 30,215 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 332,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 75,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 713,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,892,000 after buying an additional 23,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 396,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,804,000 after buying an additional 32,728 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.86. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

