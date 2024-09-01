IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,756 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $106.99 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.99 and a fifty-two week high of $109.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.04.

