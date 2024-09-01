IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 27,581 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.47 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

