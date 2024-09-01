IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 215.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.63 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

