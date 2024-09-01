IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 73.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 35.95%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

