IFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,714,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,451,000 after buying an additional 621,078 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,246,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 61,853.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 154,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after buying an additional 154,633 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,173,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,560,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $120.98 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.49.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.