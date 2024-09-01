IFG Advisory LLC Sells 24,775 Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,775 shares during the period. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.33% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $10,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,566,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,942,000 after buying an additional 373,321 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 696,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,845,000 after buying an additional 126,803 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 673,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,882,000 after buying an additional 110,790 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,604,000 after buying an additional 41,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 366,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,997,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter.

BBUS stock opened at $101.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.99 and a 200 day moving average of $95.47.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

