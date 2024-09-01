IFG Advisory LLC Sells 32,400 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,400 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $104.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.62. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $107.06. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

